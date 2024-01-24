ACC Roundup - Pitt & Virginia Tech Win Plus Florida State Stays Hot

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, Pitt knocked off Georgia Tech 72-64, Florida State continued its revival with a win over Syracuse, 85-69 and Virginia Tech took down BC 76-71.

Give Pitt credit - it would have been easy to lose after the emotional win at Duke, but they didn’t. Blake Hinson came back to earth, shooting 3-8 and just 1-4 from deep, but Carlton Carrington had a big game with 19 points. Ishmael Leggett had 14 while Jaland Lowe and Guillermo Diaz Graham had 12, although he fouled out in 17 minutes.

Federiko Federiko didn’t foul out but he also struggled and that’s at least partly because Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo is a load. The freshman star finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

It wasn’t enough though as the Yellow Jackets lost again. Other than their brilliant game at Clemson, Tech has now lost seven of the last eight.

That’s pretty much the opposite for Florida State as the ‘Noles have now won six of their last seven.

It was a tight game with 8:48 to play when FSU started to pull away. It didn't help that the Orange shot just 1-14 from three point range. Judah Mintz shot 10-15 and racked up 28 points while Jamir Watkins led Florida State with 27.

In what is now a much more interesting game than it looked like only a couple of weeks ago, the ‘Noles host ACC leader UNC on Saturday, not least of all because FSU is now in second place.

We heard this during the BC-Virginia Tech game and it seemed impossible: Mike Young had never beaten the Eagles.

Well he and Virginia Tech have now. Young got a solid performance from his perimeter as Hunter Cattoor got 17, Sean Pedulla 16, including seven in the last five minutes, and MJ Collins had 10 for a total of 43 points.

Lynn Kidd had 10 points and five boards while Northwestern transfer Robbie Beran had nine.

Worth mentioning: the Hokies only went seven deep.

Devin McGlockton led BC with 19 points and 10 boards while Quentin Post had 15 points and seven boards of his own. Claudell Harris came off the bench for 14.

Two games on Wednesday as NC State visits Virginia and Miami is at Notre Dame.

In Raleigh, State just pasted UVA but this is a different team now and it won’t be that easy. As for Miami, the ‘Canes are struggling. They played at Syracuse Saturday without Norchad Omier who sprained an ankle. He’s listed as day-to-day. Notre Dame is not a strong team yet but Micah Shrewsberry has them playing solid defense and that gives you a shot. And since Miami likes to run, slowing them down might make them very uncomfortable.

Wednesday’s ACC Action

NC State @ Georgia Tech || 7:00 || ACCN

Miami @ Notre Dame || 7:00 || ESPN2

