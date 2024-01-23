Louisville Fought Hard, But Duke Still Pulled Out An 83-69 Win

Duke’s win at Louisville underscored the importance of Jeremy Roach, who returned in the first half from a knee injury only to leave with an ankle injury before halftime.

But it also showed that the Blue Devils could overcome his absence as other players stepped up to nail down the 83-69 win.

Both Roach and Mark Mitchell returned to the starting lineup. In an interesting move, Jon Scheyer stuck with the freshman backcourt of Jared McCain and Caleb Foster, opting to bring Tyrese Proctor off the bench, which worked out well as Proctor finished with a career high 24.

Duke had a solid first half, ripping off a 14-2 run and going up by 16 at one point. Louisville did fight back but Duke took a 45-34 lead into halftime.

The first half saw the Blue Devils shoot 48.5 percent overall as Mitchell led the way with 12 and Proctor had 11 off the bench. Louisville shot slightly better - 50 percent overall, 4-10 on threes but just 2-5 from the line. Duke had a significant advantage there, shooting 8-9 from the line.

Louisville cut the lead to 45-39 at 17:45 into the second half.

Mark Mitchell pushed back with a nice shot near the lane to push it back to eight but Louisville, playing more aggressively than the Blue Devils, cut it to three at 47-44 and, to their credit, never stopped fighting.

Duke pushed the lead back to eight after a Mark Mitchell dunk but Louisville, as we say, was playing with a lot of heart.

Fortunately for Duke, both Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell played very well (Mitchell finished with 20) and down the stretch, Jared McCain hit two straight shots to put Duke up 79-67 with 2:16 left to play.

Filipowski hit a layup as Duke’s composure improved while Louisville’s slipped, which was a shame, because for all the criticism of Kenny Payne’s program, they fought hard in this one. His AD would have to be blind not to see the improvement.

Duke got a surpising boost from Sean Stewart too. Stewart has not played a lot, which has baffled some people, but the reason for that is simple: he’s not predictable. And while that’s a good thing for an opponent to worry about it’s not great for his coaches and teammates. He carved out a nice role in this one and we hope that he can build on this game because Stewart’s physical talent is enormous, as we saw on his second-half blocked shot. No one else on this team can do that. No one can come close to doing that.

Duke will probably get a lot of criticism for the win from fans, but try to take the long view: they lost their leader in the first half and managed to find a way to get it done without him. And it wasn’t just one guy. Filipowski, Proctor, McCain, Mitchell and Stewart all had huge plays down the stretch.

It wasn’t a perfect game but Louisville hit Duke in the mouth. And instead of yielding, the Blue Devils hit back.

And while this may get lost in the aftermath, if you watch it again, you will at times see some absolutely gorgeous ball movement, not least of all from Filipowski, who continues to shine as a passer. Not many guys can whip the ball across court the way he can.

All in all, there were a lot of positives for the Devils in the Yum! Center tonight. Let’s hope they can build on this and also that Roach bounces back quickly from his ankle injury.