Future Blue Devils Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans Named To McDonald’s Game Roster

The rosters for the McDonald’s All-American Game were announced Monday and two future Blue Devils were named to the East - Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans.
Flagg you probably know a lot about because he’s been such a sensation in the last 18 months or so, but Evans is a bit less-well known. A lot of people compare him to former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram, largely because he’s long and thin like Ingram was (although not so much anymore).
They’re not the only future ACC stars listed. Here are the rest:
- Jalil Bethea - Miami
- Ian Jackson - UNC
- Drake Powell - UNC
- Donnie Freeman - Syracuse
