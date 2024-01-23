 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Future Blue Devils Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans Named To McDonald’s Game Roster

As the Burger train keeps rolling into the Durham station

By JD King
Montverde Academy v Link Academy - 2023 EYBL Scholastic Showcase
: LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 8: Cooper Flagg #32 of Montverde Academy stands for the National Anthem before the game against Link Academy during the 2023 EYBL Scholastic Showcase on December 8, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The rosters for the McDonald’s All-American Game were announced Monday and two future Blue Devils were named to the East - Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans.

Flagg you probably know a lot about because he’s been such a sensation in the last 18 months or so, but Evans is a bit less-well known. A lot of people compare him to former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram, largely because he’s long and thin like Ingram was (although not so much anymore).

They’re not the only future ACC stars listed. Here are the rest:

  • Jalil Bethea - Miami
  • Ian Jackson - UNC
  • Drake Powell - UNC
  • Donnie Freeman - Syracuse

