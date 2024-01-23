ACC Roundup - Heels, RJ Davis Slice Up Wake Forest

In Monday’s ACC Action, Wake Forest was in it with UNC for about 32 minutes but after that, the Tar Heels took over and laid waste to the Demon Deacons, 85-64.

This game was tied 41-41 with 16:49 to play in the second half, largely thanks to a superb outing by RJ Davis. The senior guard hit for 36 and 23 of those came in the second half. He shot 14-23 overall and hit 4-8 on threes.

Wake was effective on Armando Bacot, who was limited to five points and seven rebounds and also had four fouls. Harrison Ingram was listed to ten points but he picked up the rebounding slack with 14.

Wake really didn’t shoot well, hitting just 21-59 (35.6 percent) and they also got hammered on the boards, 43-30.

And that was with a subpar game from Bacot.

Basically, Steve Forbes said that Wake couldn’t hit a shot and couldn't get back fast enough to keep the Tar Heels from hitting open shots.

With the win, UNC is still undefeated in conference play and looking like a solid bet for March.

On Tuesday, Pitt visits Georgia Tech, Florida State flies up to Syracuse and BC goes to Cassell to hassle Va. Tech

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Duke @ Louisville || 7:00 || KFC Yum Center || ACCN

Pitt @ Georgia Tech || 7:00 || ESPNU

Florida State @ Syracuse || 7:00 || ESPN2

Boston College @ Virginia Tech || 9:00 || ACCN

