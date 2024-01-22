The Duke Blue Devils lost over the weekend to the Pitt Panthers, and we recap what went wrong on Episode 584.

With Jason somewhere in the deep blue sea, Donald welcomes Sam Klein back home to the show to help break down what happened against Pitt. Sam was at the game, so after discussing the headlines and some of the good performances, we dive into the stuff that led to the bad loss against the Panthers. Blake Hinson was hitting everything, but while there was a lot of fight from the Blue Devils, there wasn’t that sharp play throughout the game. Another slow start that is starting to unfortunately become too much of a routine proved to be the difference.

After the break, Duke turns around and heads to the Yum! Center on Tuesday to take on the Louisville Cardinals. We preview what to expect in that matchup and how Duke needs to turn it around quickly against the worst team in the ACC and needs to do it with a fast start and consistent energy and intensity. We end the show by congratulating Tara VanDerveer on her 1203rd win as a coach, which passes Coach K for the most all time.

