Pitt’s Last Win In Cameron

Pitt came to Cameron Saturday and upset the short-handed Blue Devils and after the victory, Blake Hinson jumped on Press Row and taunted the Cameron Crazies which wasn't well received in Durham. To the victors go the spoils and so forth. Whatever.

In 1979, back when Pitt was in the Eastern Eight, they came to Cameron and had an even more remarkable victory.

That team starred Sam Clancy, who was an enormous slab of a man who ultimately went on to a long and successful career in the NFL.

As Boswell, who was there tells us, Clancy jawed with the Duke students, not yet known as the Crazies.

Unlike Hinson though, who taunted the Duke students all night to the point of getting a technical, Clancy was joyful...and the students loved him.

They loved him even after he stole a weak pass from DBR reader and Duke great Kenny Dennard and took it in for the winning dunk.

They loved him so much they even invited him to party with them after the game...which he did...and he seemed to enjoy it as much as they did.

From Boswell: “I remember congratulating him and mentioned I was from Pennsylvania.

“He sorta wrapped his arm around my shoulders and said thanks or something (don’t quite recall). Best way to put it is that if cell phones were around back then, people would be doing selfies with him, and he’d be eating it up.”

Needless to say, despite beating Duke on a last-second dunk, Clancy remains an esteemed part of the Duke tradition.

We realize that that probably isn’t important to Hinson and that’s fine. It’s just worth pointing out that there are better ways, that you can win people over. You can act like you’ve been there.