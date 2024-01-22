ACC Roundup - A Big Monday Night Matchup

Only one game on Monday but it should be a good one as Wake Forest travels to Chapel Capel Hill to take on the Tar Heels.

UNC has shaken off last year’s disaster and seems to be playing very well and more importantly they seem like they actually like each other which didn't seem the case last season.

Was it all because of Caleb Love? He’s not the only guy to have left - UNC lost a ton of players. He’s just the most obvious suspect.

Whatever it was it’s gone now.

Meanwhile, Steve Forbes has proven to be one of the great beneficiaries of the portal. He knows how to beam down talent that fits his ideas better than almost anyone. The guy is really really good at weaving a group together. This year is tough too.

Wake has a really good perimeter and might be able to tamp down UNC’s attack there. Efton Reid is big enough to give Armando Bacot some trouble. But can they match up with Harrison Ingram? That could be the key.

And UNC has to deal with Cameron HIldreth, who is a very physical guard. That should be a fun matchup whoever gets him.

And don’t forget that Damari Monsanto had a huge return to action against Louisville. Now the Cardinals didn’t really guard him (or anyone) but even so: the guy can shoot.

We don’t think he’ll do as well against UNC though. But can Wake limit RJ Davis, who is having a superb year?

Guess we’ll see.

Monday’s ACC Action

Wake Forest @ UNC || 7:00 || ESPN

ACC Standings