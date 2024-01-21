ACC Roundup - Syracuse Pulls Off A Buzzer Beater

In Saturday’s ACC Action, UNC survived BC 76-66, Syracuse topped Miami 72-69, Virginia Tech beat NC State 84-78, Wake Forest crushed Louisville 90-65, Clemson slipped past Florida State 78-67 and Virginia popped Georgia Tech 75-66.

Boston College could conceivably have pulled off the upset if it had shot a little better and played a little smarter. BC had just four turnovers but shot just 19-55 (34.5 percent) and a miserable 3-17 (17.6 percent) for threes. The Eagles were also out rebounded 43-28. It was a gutty attempt but not quite enough.

Every kid dreams of hitting a buzzer beater but even at this level, not many guys get to do it. Syracuse’s Quadir Copeland did it Saturday, hitting a three as time ran out to give the Orange a huge win over Miami. Judah Mintz had an impressive 13 assists.

Impressively, Miami, already a small team, was in position to win this game without Norchad Omier, who was out with an unspecified injury. Freshman Michael Nwoko got the call and while he might become a very good player, he’s not there yet: he had seven points and five boards, far below what Omier usually provides.

It was a tough loss for Miami but Syracuse got a solid win and with it moves into a tie for fourth place with Virginia.

Virginia Tech survived 20 turnovers - nectar to NC State’s Kevin Keatts - to win by six over the Pack in Raleigh.

It was a back and forth affair with the lead going back and forth until the Hokies took control with about seven minutes left.

Sean Pedulla has had a good season in many respects, particularly when it comes to shooting, but Virginia harassed him into eight turnovers last time out and State forced him into seven. But he and Hunter Cattoor combined for 32 points and Lynn Kidd, who was nearly shut out by Virginia with just two points, had 14 here on 6-8 from the floor.

State’s perimeter did well with 50 points but DJ Burns and Dennis Parker manage just 11 points and Burns picked up four fouls.

Damari Monsanto has had terrible luck with injuries at Wake Forest, missing about half of his sophomore season and then suffering another injury last season.

He got back on the court Saturday and lit things up, hitting 4-6 on three point attempts.

Louisville just couldn't defend the perimeter, allowing Wake to hit 18-35 three point attempts. To compound that, the Cardinals managed just 2-11.

Louisville has had some good outings lately despite the 6-12 record. This, clearly, was not one of them. The atrocious defense has people debating Kenny Payne’s future again.

Over the last five games prior to playing Florida State, Clemson wash shooting 26.9 percent for threes. They upped that to 41.2 percent against the ‘Noles and were generally better on offense.

Good thing - the Tigers had lost four of their last five and things were looking dicey. Chase Hunter and PJ Hall paced Clemson with 14 and 13 points respectively. Ian Schieffelin, who has been so impressive, fouled out in 18 minutes with seven points and six rebounds.

Didn't matter as it turned out. It was a critical win for the Tigers who were really slipping. Now they can prep for Duke next weekend.

Virginia’s defense is really tough for those who encounter it for the first time.

Usually, that is. Georgia Tech’s freshmen Baye Ndongo shot 6-7 for 15 points and fellow frosh Naithan George hit 4-8 for 15 of his own.

The main players who were Yellow Jackets last season had much less luck: Miles Kelly shot 3-11 (eight points), Kowacie Reeves hit 2-7 (six points) and Kyle Sturdivant was 3-9 (eight points).

Meanwhile, Reece Beekman had 19 points, 11 assists and six rebounds and Isaa

Virginia built a 67-53 lead with 6:07 to play and it was too much for the Yellow Jackets to overcome.

For the young Wahoos, it’s the second impressive win in a row and something to build on. With Jordan Minor anchoring the inside, it’s a much more formidable lineup.

No more games until Monday but that’s a big one as Wake Forest visits UNC.

ACC Standings