Our Clemson Auction Ends Tonight At 11:00!

Duke will see Clemson in Cameron on January 27th and that auction closes tonight at 11:00 p.m.

As of this posting, the Blue Healer tickets are going for $310.00.

Duke and Clemson usually put on a pretty good show and this time should be no exception. Both teams have a lot of talent and watching PJ Hall and Kyle Filipowski go at it should be a lot of fun.

Watching this group grow has been a lot of fun and watching them in Cameron, the single best place to watch a college basketball game, is something you shouldn’t miss. And if you’ve never been, this is your chance to go and to experience something that you’ll talk about for the rest of your life. And you’ll get to support the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons, which is doing vital work training African doctors. Read the web site and you’ll get an idea of why it matters.

Bid now and we’ll see you in Cameron!