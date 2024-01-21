YouTube Gold: The 1991 One Shining Moment Revisited

We did the 1991 version of One Shining Moment before we thought to do the whole thing sequentially so to keep it going we’re going to redo 1991 with perhaps some other observations.

Can we start with the ridiculous St. Peters mascot? That really is hideous. The newer version looks much better.

Then shot of Mike Krzyzewski and Louie Carnesecca is pretty interesting. Coach K looks quite young, which makes sense since he was about 44 there.

It’s nice to see a couple of shots of the late Dick Tarrant from Richmond. He was a magnificent coach. We happened to be in Richmond’s gym once when he was running practice. He stopped it to say “No! I want smart basketball, dammit!” And he got it as the Spiders lured Richmond into their web.

This was also, we’re pretty sure, the last season for the old-school UNC uniforms.

We think the guy with the band-aid on his eye is Louisville’s Billy Thompson but that could be wrong.

Watching Phil Sellers slam Christian Laettner’s head on the floor is still disturbing. People talk about his “stomp” on Aminu Timberlake but that was wildly overstated, particularly since Timberlake jumped up laughing. Banging someone’s head on the floor is pretty dangerous.

It’s always fun to see Chris Corchiani, who was a great point guard, work his magic, in this case to Tom Gugliotta.

As he so often did, Bob Knight got a couple of moments, first solo on the bench and then encouraging Damon Bailey, patting him a bit roughly but warmly on the head.

Mark Randall gets a few shots here which is appropriate because the Jayhawk could ball.

The story of the 1991 Final Four though was Duke’s upset of undefeated UNLV. It was a tremendous win and it took all that Duke had to pull it off because Vegas was legitimately a great team. Bobby Hurley gets a beautiful pass to Grant Hill for a layup here and then the moment of exultation when the clock ran out on the Rebels. He and Hill get another moment when he throws the famous alley-pop against Kansas.

Finally it’s Brian Davis for a dunk to seal the action part of the video and then a hug with Coach K to celebrate Duke’s first title.

It’s not really talked about much but Ol’ Roy Williams got Kansas to the title game in just three seasons. That’s pretty impressive.

Next time: Duke’s quest for back-to-back titles culminating with the win over Michigan’s Fab Five.