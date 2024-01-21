The Pitts: Duke Falls At Home, 80-76

Unfortunately this game went about like we thought it might: without Mark Mitchell, Duke had some real matchup problems and a major size disadvantage. And without the steadying senior leadership of Jeremy Roach, a guy who is very capable of getting a basket when one is needed, Duke struggled down the stretch with good decisions.

Pitt shot out to a 9-0 lead and Duke didn’t score until Kyle Filipowski hit a pair of free throws and didn't score a basket until Caleb Foster hit a three four minutes and five seconds into the game.

The Blue Devils fought their way back into it, first taking the lead at 26-23 on a Jared McCain three.

But Pitt was shooting too well to be denied and took a 38-34 lead into halftime.

Duke played somewhat better in the second, and did lead a couple of times, first at 50-49 at 13:56 on a Jaylen Blakes free throw and again at 62-61 on a Caleb Foster free throw.

But Pitt played better down the stretch, building a 76-71 lead with :26 to go. Caleb Foster split on a pair of free throws with :19 left and then Kyle Filipowski hit a three after Jalen Lowe made one from the stripe to make it 77-75.

Tyrese Proctor got fouled on a three point attempt with :04 left and missed the first, then hit the second. He tried to miss the third but didn’t hit the rim so it went back to Pitt with :04 left.

It was that sort of night.

It was somewhat compounded by the behavior of Pitt’s Blake Hinson, who got into it with the Crazies to the point where he was called for a technical for taunting. At the end of the game, he jumped on press row to taunt some more. The only thing we’ll say about that is we’re disappointed that Jeff Capel didn’t have better control of his players. It didn't reflect well on him or his program. However, the way to answer that kind of behavior is on the court. Maybe Duke will see Pitt in the ACC Tournament and we can see how he does there.

It was tough to play without two starters but Duke was still in a position where it could have won this game. The Blue Devils got some clutch play from McCain and Foster played quite well for the most part.

Kyle Filipowski is a very gifted player but he’s not vertically gifted and he at times challenges people on the inside when he’d be smarter to pass it back out. And that’s particularly true since he has shown that he’s a very gifted passer. Inside play is a challenge for Duke this season and more so with Mitchell out. Ryan Young has his moments, but he is less of a leaper than is Filipowski, so that’s an issue.

Duke also basically got out-toughed by Pitt. The Panthers played a very physical game and while the crowd groaned about the officiating, basically you have to go with what’s happening. Pitt played a rough, physical style and Duke couldn’t match it and paid a price.

Even so, a bit more production on offense would have helped: Duke shot 44.9 percent and 39.3 from behind the line while Pitt hit 50.8 percent overall and and even 50 percent from deep. Eight of their 10 threes were from Hinson, who didn’t miss a three. Duke did have a big advantage from the line, hitting 21-28 to Pitt’s 10-16.

For his part, Jon Scheyer was not happy, saying this: “I want to apologize to our fans too, by the way. What happened at the end, that can’t happen. That’s on us and that’s unacceptable. So, for us, we have to watch the game, learn from it, move on quickly – we go on the road in a day and a half – and learn from it. Because that’s not okay with me what happened tonight.”

There’s not much time to think about it. The game he mentioned is Louisville on Tuesday and then Clemson comes to Cameron next Saturday. Then it’s a quick trip to Blacksburg followed by the first UNC game.

So we’re in the thick of it. Hopefully Roach and Mitchell are back soon and everyone else learns from this one. The one thing that is good and useful is that the young guys are getting plenty of game pressure, particularly Foster and McCain. Both responded well in spots tonight and one hopes they’re ready for the next time things get tough.

And hopefully Mitchell and Roach will be there too.

Notes - Ryan Young got a huge round of applause when he dove on the floor for a loose ball and heard his name chanted...karma visited Hinson when Young tried to throw the ball off of him and spiked it directly off of his groin...Foster really was solid offensively, hitting 4-9 and 3-5 on threes...Jaylen Blakes got the start which means that Duke’s starters were 7-0, 6-5, 6-5, 6-3 and 6-2...Duke was out rebounded 32-25 overall and 9-4 offensively...Foster was the leading rebounder...