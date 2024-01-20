For Cooper Flagg, The Family AAU Trips Were A Deep Basketball Education

You may have gotten some inkling of this before now, but if not, future Blue Devil Cooper Flagg, who of course is from Maine, grew up in a family of Boston Celtics fans.

His mom and dad actually gave him the 1985-86 Celtics DVD set. Here’s what she said about that: “It’s just our culture. I love it. My husband loves it. We always have it on. We’re huge Celtics fans. We used to watch film on the Celtics with the older guys – (Larry) Bird, (Kevin) McHale, (Robert) Parish, (Danny) Ainge – who was my guy. We had that on. We bought the kids the 1985-86 Celtics DVD set. That was Cooper’s Christmas present when he was eight. When we traveled to AAU events down here in Massachusetts, it would play in our van.”

For anyone who doesn’t know, the 1985-86 Celtics team was unbelievable. They were 40-1 at home and featured the players mentioned above plus Bill Walton. Walton was widely seen as damaged goods by then but he was a superb sixth man and watching Bird and Walton work the passing game is still an absolute pleasure.

It must have been an amazing imaginative thing for young Cooper in the back of that van, to be fed stuff like this at that age. That Boston team, as you’ll see in this video, passed the ball like it was an art. Everyone got in on it because good passing is contagious.

People like to say that Bird was too slow to play in today’s game and that’s completely wrong. His feet weren’t that quick, but his hands were and his mind was unbelievably quick. The guy could process information on a court faster than anyone ever has. Plus he was ruthlessly competitive.

No one knows yet just how good Flagg is going to be, but his parents have exposed him to the finest sort of basketball anyone could hope to see. Those Boston teams were brilliant at sharing the ball and getting the best possible shot. If he absorbed even a small amount of that, we’re going to be in for a treat.