YouTube Gold: 1990’s One Shining Moment

By the time the 1990 Final Four rolled around, a lot of people either thought that Duke, having made it in 1986, 1988 and 1990, was due. Unfortunately UNLV had other ideas.

By this time of course, the formula had been firmly set for the One Shining Moment video: cheerleaders, mascots, bands, fans, kids if possible before the actual game footage starts. The mascots include the Arkansas Razorback and UNLV’s shark, complete with towel in honor of Jerry “Tark the Shark” Tarkanian.

One of the nicer things we’ve seen in these videos so far is a playful side to Bob Knight. He had an ugly side to be sure, but the man could be charming and sweet when the mood hit him. In this case, he even smiles with a referee.

St. John legend Lou Carnesecca makes an appearance. Long retired, he’s now 99 and if he makes it to next January, he’ll hit 100. Maybe he and Sister Jean can have a party.

Rick Fox makes an appearance in what we believe was the last season of the old UNC uniforms.

If you’re wondering about the guy from Loyola Marymount who is shooting free throws with his left hand, it’s Bo Kimble and he did it to honor his friend and teammate, Hank Gathers, who died during a WCC tournament game earlier in March.

Tate George hit a dramatic shot to knock Clemson out. The late Terry Holland kind of loses it in his appearance, obviously frustrated.

There’s a nice shot of Alaa Abdelnaby hugging Christian Laettner and freshman point guard Bobby Hurley looking like he’s ready to carve a defense up. Phil Henderson makes a gorgeous move in traffic against Arkansas and there’s a brief celebration that looks like Laettner perhaps after his buzzer beater against UConn.

The last part of the video is all UNLV: Robert Brickey gets stuffed, then the Rebels pick off a Henderson attempted pass to Brian Davis which ended up as a Stacey Augmon dunk.

At the time it was a humiliating defeat and it really stung. Duke was the butt of jokes.

What we didn't know was that it would provide the fuel for one of the greatest upsets in Final Four history when these teams met again in 1991. UNLV was undefeated and back-to-back titles were just assumed. Didn’t quite happen that way.