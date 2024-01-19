Scheyer Updates Injury Status Of Mitchell & Roach

Duke starters Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach each have a knee injury. On his radio show Thursday, Duke coach Jon Scheyer gave an update on both.

The best news is that neither suffered structural damage but only one is getting on the court.

That would be Roach, who got some work in. Mitchell however has not.

Mitchell has a sprained knee but Roach’s injury has not been as well defined. We saw him sort of rubbing his knee in the Georgia Tech game and shortly after that, had to leave the game. He tried to come back in but that didn’t last long and he sat down for the rest of the second half.

Scheyer said that “[d]ay to day means different things. That doesn’t mean back in a day. But it means that there’s nothing structural, and that’s the most important. So it’s not going to be long term.”

It might not be the worst possible time for injuries. Duke plays Pitt on Saturday and visits Louisville on Tuesday. We’re not saying that those are necessarily going to be easy wins because...well...wasn’t Georgia Tech supposed to be an easy win? Twice?

Still, the fact is that Pitt and Louisville are both 1-5 in the conference and tied for dead last. Louisville had a shockingly easy win over Miami, but the ‘Canes have emerged as a underachieving team since then, while Pitt’s sole win is over Louisville.

It may prove better to have injuries now than, say, in mid-February when the Blue Devils have a three game road swing with stops at Florida State, Miami and Wake Forest or early March when Duke will close out with Virginia, NC State and UNC.