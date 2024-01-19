YouTube Gold: 1989’s One Shining Moment

In 1989, Duke was at its third Final Four in four years and was widely seen as a really good program that couldn’t win the big one. Danny Ferry was the leader of the team but it also had Robert Brickey, Phil Henderson, Quin Snyder and Alaa Abdelnaby, among others.

Also present at the Final Four: Seton Hall, Illinois and Michigan.

In the One Shining Moment video, we see the typical band and fans shots and a mascot apparently a Longhorn (it’s not a great costume) playing guitar.

Then one of the all-time great shots of the series as Bob Knight takes off Don Haskin’s clip-on tie, much to his buddy’s irritation.

The first shot of a Dukie is a smiling Danny Ferry. Marv Harshman and CM Newton are next up, followed by the NCAA’s answer to Jack Nicholson, Oklahoma’s Billy Tubbs.

We get the first glimpse of Bill Fisher, who was appointed to replace Bill Frieder after Michigan AD Bo Schemblecher fired him after he announced that he would take the Arizona State job following the tournament. “A Michigan man is going to coach Michigan” has resonated ever since.

Georgetown’s Alonzo Mourning gets into it with another player and that’s followed by the traditional bloodied player shot.

NC State’s Chris Corchiani gets taken down the lane and Pete Carroll looks disheveled as he so often appeared to be.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Quin Snyder embrace at the bench after, we’re guessing the 85-77 win over Georgetown in the East Regional finals.

Then there’s a nice shot of PJ Carlesimo kissing his parents after Seton Hall made it.

But this was to be Michigan’s year as the Wolverines made a striking run in the tournament under Fisher. He would soon assemble a monster class called the Fab Five, then see everything crash around him in scandal, only to re-emerge later at San Diego State where he built a program that grew to be superb.