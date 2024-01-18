The DBR Podcast is back with Episode 583 as Jason and Donald once again get ready to see Duke take on Pitt.

Duke will play Pitt for the 2nd time in 11 days on Saturday, and Jason and Donald break down how Pitt has struggled lately, particularly in a home loss to Syracuse last night. Pitt has dropped 24 spots in KenPom and Duke needs to continue to surge early to not give the Panthers any hope.

We also have some other news from around Duke Basketball and Football. VJ Edgecombe has decided to go to Baylor, and we give reactions to that news. Kyle Filipowski won a national player of the week award for his incredible week on the floor, and it’s a really cool award that well deserved.

After the break, Jaylen Stinson is returning to Duke Football, having removed himself from the transfer portal. It’s really huge news for Manny Diaz on the defensive side of the ball, and it provides him with some leadership as well as someone who will get a huge number of tackles. Jason also discusses his luck in his fake betting pool for ACC games.

Finally, Jason will be headed on vacation for the next couple of weeks...to Antarctica! Jason discusses the trip, but it means he will be gone from the show for a couple of weeks. Donald has a plethora of guests lined up to help in Jason’s absence, so continue to tune in.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) as well as Fanatics. Save some cash by hitting those affiliate links and it helps to support the show. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!