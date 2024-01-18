The Bleak State Of Blocks

The move hasn’t ceased to be useful. Most often flashed near the basket, issued pointedly from a clot of athletic bigs, it looms menacingly over the proceedings. Carelessly regarded perimeter defenders may also stuff a shot now and then. You’ll notice it, surprised, when it happens.

A few teams do focus defensively on funneling opponents toward a deft shotblocker, a la Duke and Dereck Lively in 2023.

Yet teams or individuals rarely record blocked shots in any profusion these days.

Lively averaged 2.4 blocks, making him a regular defensive menace, then went pro. UNC’s superannuated senior Armando Bacot leads the ACC with 6 rejections in one game this season, against Florida State. Six others players had at least one game with 5 blocks, including Duke’s Kyle Filipowski against Queens as calendar year 2023 expired.

Clemson’s PJ Hall leads the ACC with 2.4 per game through Jan. 12.

Only 3 ACC teams average as many as 5.1 blocks this season. Duke, second in ’23, is ninth this year.

The ’23 ACC leader in blocked shots was then-Syracuse frontcourt player Jesse Edwards, now portalled to West Virginia. He averaged 2.7 across 32 games.

Shot rejections as a primary part of a defense are fading, perhaps because more big men are able to haunt the perimeter, hitting threes. Or maybe coaches are enamored of the high screen and pick-and-roll, bringing their own post players away from the basket. And of course there are fewer adept recruited post players like Derek Lively who can discourage field goal tries without courting foul trouble of their own.

During the two-dozen seasons of this century, only 7 players led the ACC averaging at least three blocks. (Of that total, only four leaders were not Duke’s Shelden Williams, the pacesetter in 2004, 2005, 2006). Immediately prior to that mild burst at the turn of the century, prolific shotblockers reigned in 8 of 10 years in the 1990s with at least 3.5 per game.

Most recently Georgia Tech’s Ben Lammers averaged 3.378 rejections in 2017. That was the league’s best since BCs Tyrelle Blair averaged 3.387 in 2008.

Why blocked shots have gone the way of the whip-por-will is unclear. It’s as if coaches have suppressed collecting blocks to avoid momentarily creating weaknesses as teammates shift to help. Or because training at lower levels of the game doesn’t emphasize one of its most arresting defensive plays.

There were a hefty 54 ACC players listed as standing at least 6-9 — Shelden Williams’ height — on 2023-24 preseason rosters. Surprisingly eight of them, most in the league, were at Duke, led by 7-foot Kyle Filipowski. “Flip” was the only Blue Devils who ranked among the ACC’s top 15 rejectors through early January, averaging a shade under 2 blocks per outing.