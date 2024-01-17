ACC Roundup - Georgia Tech Pulls A Stunner

In Tuesday night’s ACC Action, Syracuse beat Pitt again, 69-58, Wake Forest fell at NC State 83-76 and Georgia Tech pulled off a double overtime upset of Clemson 93-90.

If you watched Georgia Tech at Duke on Saturday, you saw the Yellow Jackets buckle at the end.

That absolutely didn’t happen in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Georgia Tech never led in the second half but they never gave up either.

Clemson was up 68-59 with 1:43 to go. You’d think that would be enough but, as it turned out, it wasn’t. Not at all.

Kyle Sturdivant made three free throws and then Kowacie Reeves made a three. Georgia Tech fouled Joe Girard with :22 left and one of the best ACC free throw shooters of all time put Clemson up 70-65 with :22 left.

Then Naithan George hit a three with :12 left to cut the lead to two. Chase Hunter split his free throws to tie the game at 71-71.

George was a hero throughout. He made threes, he made smart passes, and he was a superb leader for the Yellow Jackets. It’s only one game and you can’t make too much of it, but for that one game, he fit squarely into Tech’s tradition of brilliant guard play.

The Yellow Jackets have been a mediocre three point shooting team for much of the year but they’ve been terrific in the last two games. At Duke they hit 11-20 and at Clemson they shot 15-35. In the last two games, then, they shot 26-55 and if you shoot like that, you’re going to cause problems.

Clemson, by the way, shot just 3-21 from deep. They almost overcame it with offensive rebounding, pulling down 22 on that end, which is superb. Lefty Driesell just swooned.

It’s too early to know what to make of it, but it sure looks like this team is taking a major leap forward. They were incredibly impressive Tuesday night, not least of all because star freshman big man Baye Ndongo fouled out near the end of the first overtime.

PJ Hall put on a show for the Tigers, hitting a career high 31 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. And Ian Scheiffelin continues his dramatic improvement, putting up 20 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. He also dealt with a cramp that slowed him down a lot late.

A few years ago, Coach K called Hall the most improved player on the planet. When you look at Schieffelin, he looks too pudgy to do what he’s doing, but now you’d have to apply the same thing to him - his improvement is phenomenal. We’ll say it again: Brad Brownell is an absolute genius at finding underappreciated talents and molding them into great players.

NC State took down Wake Forest in Raleigh in a game that saw 26 fouls called on Wake and 24 on the Pack.

Coach Kevin Keatts got ejected in the first half and Ben Middlebrooks and Mohamed Diarra were both also tossed.

State rallied from 11 down to knock off the Deacs but the frustrations over the officiating never went away and this will never go away either: Wolfpack guard DJ Horne giving an official the double bird salute. It’s a moment that will live in ACC infamy for years to come. It’s a ready made meme classic that will get transferred to politics. In fact, it may have already happened. If not, it’s only a question of time.

Incidentally, it didn't take long for him to apologize. He also made this hilarious comment about his former coach at Arizona State, Duke legend Bobby Hurley.

Over on the Twitter, long-time ACC journalist Brett Friedlander just ripped the officiating and Brad Jenkins says that one official, Jeffrey Anderson, handed out six technicals. That is pretty wild. This one is going to be talked about for a long time.

In Pittsburgh, the Panthers fell behind early on the strength of a 23-6 Syracuse run and was down 37-26 at the half. It didn't get much better after that.

Freshman Jaland Lowe was sharp for Pitt but the Panthers fell to 10-7 and just 1-6 in the ACC and a tough trip to Cameron awaits on Saturday. None of this is good for Jeff Capel’s job security.

There are three games on tap for Wednesday as the Virginia schools square off in a rivalry game as do Florida State and Miami in another and Louisville visits the Tar Heels.

We’d take Virginia Tech over the Cavs at this point. Miami isn’t playing very well and FSU seems to be playing much better than they were. You’d think Miami but they’ve been surprisingly erratic.

Louisville beating UNC would be a major shock of course. You can't really see that happening.

Wednesday’s ACC Action