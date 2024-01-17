YouTube Gold: 1987’s One Shining Moment

1987 marked the official debut of CBS’s enduring classic post-tournament video montage called One Shining Moment.

The song was written in 1986 by David Barrett, who was inspired to do so after watching Larry Bird play. He said the song basically wrote itself.

He gave it to his friend Armen Keteyian who worked for CBS. Keteyian passed it along and CBS originally planned to use it after Super Bowl XXI but the game ran long and it ended up with the Final Four instead. And it quickly became an emotional touchstone for the NCAA Tournament.

In the debut year, the first player we see is Dwayne Schintzius, who played for Norm Sloan at Florida. Schintzius was a somewhat difficult personality who had some real ups and downs but who nonetheless had one of the best quotes of all time when he said this about interim coach Don DeVoe, who suspended him before he quit the team: “No one can argue that Coach Sloan and Coach [Monte] Towe were easy to play for, and to them you had to accept the coach as the absolute authority and their word as final; but that does not mean I must sail under the authority of Captain Ahab. If you can play for Coach Sloan, you can play for almost anyone, almost anyone.”

Schintzius died of a rare form of leukemia in 2012.

We also see a shot of David Robinson and the late Jerry Tarkanian nursing on a towel, as was his wont. There’s a nice shot of Bobby Cremins pounding his chest and, while he normally smiled on the sideline perhaps to hide his stress, here he burns with intensity.

Then there’s Jim Boeheim running from his Gatorade bath and towards a championship battle with Indiana.

The video concludes with Keith Smart’s legendary game winning shot from the left corner near the Indiana bench to secure Bob Knight’s third and final national championship.

Duke had not yet become the iconic program it is today and doesn't get a single frame in this video.