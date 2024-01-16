 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brick City

ACC teams that have had issues with threes

By Barry Jacobs
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 21 La Salle at Duke
 DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 21: Duke Blue Devils forward TJ Power (12) shoots the three pointer during the college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the La Salle Explorers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 21, 2023 in Durham, NC.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bad 3-point shooting for an entire season is nothing new, perhaps exacerbated due to an expanded shooting arc and changes in coaching regimes.

Through the early part of this season, 3 of the ACC’s 5 worst collective efforts from beyond the arc have been registered since 2021. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but the two ’24 laggards are both under the guidance of new head coaches, Micah Shrewsberry at Notre Dame and Damon Stoudamire at Georgia Tech, which lowered the modern bar on 3-point accuracy in 2015 (.267).

At least there’s plenty of time this season for the 5 teams shooting threes with less than breakeven efficiency to get up to a .333 conversion rate.

The line, you’ll recall, has shifted in the past decade, presumably increasing the degree of difficulty in making threes. In 2019-20 the NCAA Division I men’s line moved back from 20’9”, adopted for the 2009 season, to a distance of 22’1.75” from a spot measured directly below the center of the basket. The line now matches the international arc.

Even with the alteration no one has yet threatened the record low achieved by Georgia Tech under Brian Gregory in 2015, when it missed at a record clip and finished 12-19.

Two-thirds of the other clubs that achieved the ACC’s worst 3-point shooting made their modern marks since 2020.

Before that NC State hit at a .305 clip from the bonusphere in 2014, a 22-14 season, and Virginia Tech made .307 of its three in 2010 and finished 25-9. Neither squad seemed unduly burdened by its perimeter weakness.

Georgia Tech endured one of its worst 3-point performances (counting this season) in 2011, when Paul Hewitt’s final Yellow Jacket squad made a shade under 29.9 percent of its long-distance tries en route to an 13-18 record.

Since 2000 only Florida State has avoided converting bonusphere bombs at a rate below .310.

Eleven of 19 of the worst 3-point shooting contingents in this century still posted winning records; the six least accurate, including two this year, lost more than they won.

CLANGING NOT CAUSED BY AN APPROACHING STREETCAR
Worst 3-Point Accuracy By ACC Teams Since 2000.Through Jan. 11,2024
3 Pct. School, Season 3At-3FGM W-L
.267 Georgia Tech, 2015 131-491 12-19
.2887 Notre Dame, 2024 112-388 7-9
.2953 Miami, 2021 150-508 10-17
.2956 Pittsburgh, 2020 175-592 14-19
.2959 Georgia Tech, 2024 108-365 7-9
.2986 Georgia Tech, 2011 192-643 13-18
.2990 Clemson, 2015 171-572 16-15
.30097 Syracuse, 2015 155-515 18-15
.3036 Virginia, 2020 170-560 24-7
.3042 North Carolina, 2020 181-595 14-19
.305 NC State, 2014 160-525 22-14
.3072 Virginia Tech, 2010 157-511 25-9
.3075 Louisville, 2015 198-644 27-9*
.30786 Duke, 2019 278-903 32-6
.30790 Boston College, 2020 230-747 13-19
.3080 Wake Forest, 2010 134-435 20-11
.3984 Louisville, 2021 107-347 13-7
.309 Wake Forest, 2000 159-505 22-14
.310 Clemson, 2014 190-613 23-13
* Record voided by NCAA.

