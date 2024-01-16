Brick City

Bad 3-point shooting for an entire season is nothing new, perhaps exacerbated due to an expanded shooting arc and changes in coaching regimes.

Through the early part of this season, 3 of the ACC’s 5 worst collective efforts from beyond the arc have been registered since 2021. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but the two ’24 laggards are both under the guidance of new head coaches, Micah Shrewsberry at Notre Dame and Damon Stoudamire at Georgia Tech, which lowered the modern bar on 3-point accuracy in 2015 (.267).

At least there’s plenty of time this season for the 5 teams shooting threes with less than breakeven efficiency to get up to a .333 conversion rate.

The line, you’ll recall, has shifted in the past decade, presumably increasing the degree of difficulty in making threes. In 2019-20 the NCAA Division I men’s line moved back from 20’9”, adopted for the 2009 season, to a distance of 22’1.75” from a spot measured directly below the center of the basket. The line now matches the international arc.

Even with the alteration no one has yet threatened the record low achieved by Georgia Tech under Brian Gregory in 2015, when it missed at a record clip and finished 12-19.

Two-thirds of the other clubs that achieved the ACC’s worst 3-point shooting made their modern marks since 2020.

Before that NC State hit at a .305 clip from the bonusphere in 2014, a 22-14 season, and Virginia Tech made .307 of its three in 2010 and finished 25-9. Neither squad seemed unduly burdened by its perimeter weakness.

Georgia Tech endured one of its worst 3-point performances (counting this season) in 2011, when Paul Hewitt’s final Yellow Jacket squad made a shade under 29.9 percent of its long-distance tries en route to an 13-18 record.

Since 2000 only Florida State has avoided converting bonusphere bombs at a rate below .310.

Eleven of 19 of the worst 3-point shooting contingents in this century still posted winning records; the six least accurate, including two this year, lost more than they won.