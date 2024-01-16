ACC Roundup - BC Outlasts Notre Dame

In Monday night’s ACC Action, Boston College survived Notre Dame, 63-59.

As we expected, it was a competitive and hard-fought game. Notre Dame built a big lead early, going up 31-19 before BC got going, finally tying it up 36-36 16:34 in the second half. The lead went back and forth and was tied again at 57-57 with 3:10 left. No one scored again until there was just :50 left when Quinten Post, who had been sick with a stomach bug, hit a three.

Markus Burton cut it back to 61-59 but the Irish couldn’t get over the hump.

Obviously neither team is a great team but they both play hard and with intensity. Boston College’s basic scheme, at least right now, is to just outwork more talented teams. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it fails. They still get a lot of respect for the effort.

With the loss, Notre Dame falls to 7-11. This is obviously a transition year for the Irish but things will get better. With a backcourt of Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry, and Tae Davis up front, Notre Dame has a solid base to build around (assuming of course they’re all back - no sure thing these days).

You might look at 7-11 and think they suck but understand this: this team is ahead of schedule. It’s going to be a fast rebuild.

Three games on Tuesday as Syracuse and Pitt get a rematch, Wake Forest and NC State renew an ancient rivalry and Georgia Tech and Clemson get it on in the lower (geographic) tier of the ACC.

Pitt really needs a win and desperate teams can do interesting stuff. We’ll take the home team here.

Wake and NC State is potentially a great game. Either or both could make a deep run in the ACC regular season. Right now we like Wake a little better in this one. Then again, we thought that Syracuse might give UNC trouble so take it for what it’s worth.

Like Notre Dame, Georgia Tech is in rebuilding mode. At Duke, we saw them get discombulated when the Blue Devils put serious pressure on them in winning time. If Clemson has figured out their defensive issues, the Tigers should roll. Matchup to watch: Baye Ndongo against Ian Schieffelin as they fight for board supremacy.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Syracuse @ Pitt || 7:00 || ESPN

Wake Forest @ NC State || 7:00 || ACCN

Georgia Tech @ Clemson || 9:00 || ACCN

