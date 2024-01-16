YouTube Gold: The Last NCAA Montage Before One Shining Moment Became A Tradition

For Monday’s YouTube Gold, we thought we’d do the 1991 One Shining Moment and after we figured, well, why not do the whole thing?

So while there was no One Shining Moment in 1986 - CBS bizarrely picked a Barbra Streisand tune called “Being Alive” instead - that was the first time Duke had made the Final Four in the modern era (for our purposes, modern era is post 1979 with the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson Final Four).

So we’re starting there and will be doing One Shining Moments for the next 36 days or so.

What’s striking here is first how many people you see here are gone and second how young some of them look. Mike Krzyzewski looks quite young, for one. So does Larry Brown. Lefty Driesell is not young but today he’s 92 now and obviously quite a bit younger here.

Jim Valvano and Bob Knight are both gone of course; so are Rollie Massimino and Denny Crum.

Anyway, it’s a cool look back at the way things used to be on so many levels.