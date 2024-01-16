 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: The Last NCAA Montage Before One Shining Moment Became A Tradition

And Duke was so close to breaking through against Louisville

By JD King
Clarkson NCAA Archive
 DALLAS, TX - MARCH 29: Mark Alarie #32 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the hoop against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 1986 NCAA Men’s Basketball Semifinals held at Reunion Arena on March 29, 1986 in Dallas, Texas. Duke defeated Kansas 71-67 to advance to the championship game.
Photo by Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

For Monday’s YouTube Gold, we thought we’d do the 1991 One Shining Moment and after we figured, well, why not do the whole thing?

So while there was no One Shining Moment in 1986 - CBS bizarrely picked a Barbra Streisand tune called “Being Alive” instead - that was the first time Duke had made the Final Four in the modern era (for our purposes, modern era is post 1979 with the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson Final Four).

So we’re starting there and will be doing One Shining Moments for the next 36 days or so.

What’s striking here is first how many people you see here are gone and second how young some of them look. Mike Krzyzewski looks quite young, for one. So does Larry Brown. Lefty Driesell is not young but today he’s 92 now and obviously quite a bit younger here.

Jim Valvano and Bob Knight are both gone of course; so are Rollie Massimino and Denny Crum.

Anyway, it’s a cool look back at the way things used to be on so many levels.

