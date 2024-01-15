YouTube Gold: 1991’s One Shining Moment

One Shining Moment as been part of the NCAA tournament since 1987, one year after Mike Krzyzewski got Duke to the Final Four for the first time in 1986.

It’s become a beloved tradition and over the years, CBS has gotten very good at putting the video together. When you stop and think about it, it can’t be easy, especially on Championship Monday. The rest of the montage has to be assembled very quickly and yet it’s almost always seamless and perfect. The activity in the truck must be amazing.

In 1991, Duke was the star of the video as the championship team always is. It was magnified to an extent by the epic upset of undefeated UNLV. Those highlights are indelible - Bobby Hurley’s exultation after the UNLV win, Brian Davis hugging Coach K at the end among them.

But there are other cool things too - Chris Corchiani hitting Tom Gugliotta for a dunk on a fast break...Jerry Gee, once a Duke target, grinning. A very young looking Roy Williams.

It’s a nice look back at that year’s NCAA tournament in a lyrical video form.