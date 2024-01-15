Duke Wrecks Georgia Tech, 84-46

Duke blew out Georgia Tech in Cameron Sunday afternoon, winning by 38, 84-46.

The Blue Devils were on fire in this one, hitting 13-22 for 59 percent from behind the line and 50 percent overall.

The Yellow Jackets by contrast hit 6-16 from deep (37.5 percent) and 17-49 (34.7 percent) overall.

Duke absolutely hammered Tech on the boards, 42-21 overall and 13-4 offensively. Toss in 17 turnovers and that’s just...well, you could overcome some parts of that but all of I? There’s not a chance unless the other team does all those things worse. And Duke certainly didn’t.

After the game, Coach Kara Lawson said this: “Proud of the group, quite possibly our most complete win of the season. You know, when you look at defensively what we were able to do — hold them to low numbers in each quarter with the exception of the third. And then offensively, you know, hitting 13 threes and then rebounding, which had been a struggle for us most of the year and double them up on the board. So just really proud of the team and all the contributions we got from a lot of different players. So, it was a good win for us.”

So a solid night for Duke. The Blue Devils move to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.

Next up is Virginia Tech in Cameron on Thursday, and that should be a good one.