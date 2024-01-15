ACC Roundup - Notre Dame And BC Set To Tangle Monday Night

Only one game on Monday as Notre Dame visits Boston College. It might seem like no big deal and standings-wise it isn’t, but it’s still pretty interesting.

BC is a really tough job and we like the way that Earl Grant has dealt with it. His focus has been on building a culture and his team plays with a lot of grit and intensity. Year 1 was 13-20. Last year was nearly .500 at 16-17 and this year, so far, the Eagles are 10-6.

He has a basic problem because he’ll struggle to get good talent until he starts winning. So his basic approach is probably smart.

Micah Shrewsberry has a much better situation at Notre Dame. It’s a school with a tremendous basketball history and, notably, some really good recent success. Before things went south for Mike Brey, he had a tremendous run with the Irish.

Given everything he has going for him in South Bend, and his own gifts, it won’t take long for Shrewsberry to get things going. In fact, he’s already exceeded expectations. His team is defending really well and has shown it can dictate the pace and character of a game to an opponent. Not all the time, but enough, and keep in mind that talent is limited and virtually the entire roster is new. He’s doing a great job.

So while it might not look like a great game it should be really interesting. We expect a tremendous amount of intensity and effort.

BC has a serious health issue as Quinten Post, Prince Aligbe and Armani Mighty are all out with a stomach flu.

Meanwhile, Tae Davis has an ankle issue which will limit Notre Dame’s depth up front.

In some off-the-court news, Tony Bennett has, generally speaking, enjoyed a tremendous reputation with Virginia fans and local media. That took a bit of a ding with Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press who wrote this article after some revelations about how Bennett apparently deals with NIL.

To summarize, a booster named Jonathan Cotten, who runs a string of Good Feet Stores tweeted this: “To say that Tony and staff does not embrace NIL at all is not true. He does not lead with it. He has specifically used our company in recruiting trips and Kyle Getter told me that he also did when recruiting. What @Mikeysurf says is true. UVA is not a pay for play school.”

Then Graham follows up with this: “Yes, it’s probably naïve, but I just assumed that Bennett was above – way above – engaging directly in the NIL game, and that the players that he recruits, good character kids that I wanted to believe were attracted to wanting to play at UVA because of the academics and the chance to play for a guy who emphasizes his Five Pillars, wouldn’t make their college choice based on whether or not they could make a few bucks schlepping comically overpriced shoe inserts to their social-media followers.”

He goes on to call it a letdown.

He also talks about an NIL situation with Florida State football that we missed that you may want to check out.

Monday’s ACC Action

Notre Dame @ Boston College || 7:00 || ESPNU

