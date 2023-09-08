Duke Recruiting: Jayson Tatum on Cooper Flagg

The Cooper Flagg hype train has been picking up steam all year and even more so since Peach Jam, when Flagg put on a spectacular show.

A lot of people have weighed in on him since the Maine native’s star turn. Now we have one more, and it’s a big one: former Blue Devil and current Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum. And it’s safe to say that Tatum is impressed. Here’s what he said to Jeff Goodman:

“I like him a lot. Obviously, he’s athletic, he can dribble, shoot. The thing that impressed me was how hard he competed on both ends. He’s got an edge about him, not arrogant. He knows he’s good, but he realizes he’s got a long way to go. He’s going at guys, going at the pros. He was trying to block every shot, getting every rebound. He wasn’t playing cool. He was playing hard, competing. He was asking questions a lot, listening.”

Flagg still has a long ways to go to justify the hype, but the number of people who think he can is only increasing. It’s hard not to get excited about what Tatum says here.