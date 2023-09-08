 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Recruiting: Jayson Tatum on Cooper Flagg

As greatness recognizes greatness

By JD King
/ new
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Maine United s Cooper Flagg looks to make a pass during a fast break against Team Indy Head during the Nike EYBL Session 4 on May 27, 2023 at Memphis Sports and Events Center in Memphis, Tenn.
Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cooper Flagg hype train has been picking up steam all year and even more so since Peach Jam, when Flagg put on a spectacular show.

A lot of people have weighed in on him since the Maine native’s star turn. Now we have one more, and it’s a big one: former Blue Devil and current Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum. And it’s safe to say that Tatum is impressed. Here’s what he said to Jeff Goodman:

“I like him a lot. Obviously, he’s athletic, he can dribble, shoot. The thing that impressed me was how hard he competed on both ends. He’s got an edge about him, not arrogant. He knows he’s good, but he realizes he’s got a long way to go. He’s going at guys, going at the pros. He was trying to block every shot, getting every rebound. He wasn’t playing cool. He was playing hard, competing. He was asking questions a lot, listening.”

Flagg still has a long ways to go to justify the hype, but the number of people who think he can is only increasing. It’s hard not to get excited about what Tatum says here.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...