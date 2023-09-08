Look Who Just Committed To Providence

We don’t normally pay a lot of attention to recruiting at Providence, but in this case, we’re glad we did.

Kim English replaced Ed Cooley when Cooley took the Georgetown job last spring and a lot of people around the Big East, and beyond, see him as a rising star.

Time will sort out the veracity of that, and like everyone we’ll have to wait and see, but this is pretty cool: one of his first recruits at PC is a familiar name.

Providence has gotten a commitment from Eli DeLaurier. If that names sounds familiar, it should: he’s the younger brother of former Blue Devil captain Javin DeLaurier.

Another brother, Ethan, enrolled at Navy but we don’t think he’s still there.

Eli is seen as a three to four-star recruit and like his brothers, he’s tall: in his case, he’s 6-10. He had originally planned to go the Overtime Elite route but has reclassified.

It’s going to be fun to keep an eye on him and see how he does.