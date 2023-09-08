 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Look Who Just Committed To Providence

This name will ring a bell

By JD King
/ new
NBA: Preseason-Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks
 Oct 15, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Milwaukee Bucks center Javin DeLaurier (12) eyes a rebound in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t normally pay a lot of attention to recruiting at Providence, but in this case, we’re glad we did.

Kim English replaced Ed Cooley when Cooley took the Georgetown job last spring and a lot of people around the Big East, and beyond, see him as a rising star.

Time will sort out the veracity of that, and like everyone we’ll have to wait and see, but this is pretty cool: one of his first recruits at PC is a familiar name.

Providence has gotten a commitment from Eli DeLaurier. If that names sounds familiar, it should: he’s the younger brother of former Blue Devil captain Javin DeLaurier.

Another brother, Ethan, enrolled at Navy but we don’t think he’s still there.

Eli is seen as a three to four-star recruit and like his brothers, he’s tall: in his case, he’s 6-10. He had originally planned to go the Overtime Elite route but has reclassified.

It’s going to be fun to keep an eye on him and see how he does.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...