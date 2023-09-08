YouTube Gold: Duke vs. Seton Hall, 1992

The Hurleys of Jersey City are basketball royalty.

Bob Hurley, Sr. coached St. Anthony’s High School to 26 state championships and four national championships.

His sons Bobby and Danny both played for him at St. Anthony’s and then Duke and Seton Hall, respectively, before moving on to their own impressive coaching careers. Danny won the 2023 national championship at UConn last season.

Bobby became a legend at Duke, making the Final Four three times and winning back-to-back national championships in 1991-92. He still owns the NCAA career assist record.

In 1992, #1 Duke faced #4 Seton Hall in the NCAA’s Eastern Regional semifinals. It was a nerve-wracking experience for both Hurleys.

The Hurleys are a famously close family and while the brothers competed like hell growing up, they never wanted this game and neither one played all that well.

It can't have been easy on Mr. and Mrs. Hurley either.

Two days after this game, Duke and Kentucky would have their famous game in the East Regional Finals where Christian Laettner would hit The Shot. This game is almost forgotten in the shadow of that one, and it wasn't on the same level, but it’s also quite interesting and, because of the Hurley-on-Hurley matchup, infinitely more complex.