FIBA World Cup: Canada Advances, US Faces Germany On Friday

The FIBA World Cup is down to brass tacks and the remaining teams are Canada, Serbia, Germany and the US.

Canada got there by beating Luka Dončić and the Slovenians 100-89 but Dončić got ejected with 6:37 left which can’t have helped Slovenia.

RJ Barrett had 24 for Canada on 9-22 from the floor. He also had nine boards.

The US plays Germany on Friday morning (8:40 EST) and that will be shown on ESPN2.

This won't be an easy game. Germany is a solid team with size, which has been a problem for Team USA in FIBA play to date. But Lithuania gave the US a good lesson and it has a chance to apply it.

We’ll have more on that soon.