YouTube Gold: Josh Pate On The Duke-Clemson Game

We’ve mentioned this periodically because of the historical resonance and because, well, it’s just kind of cool: it ain’t the winning, it’s the collecting.

That was the unofficial motto of the great UNLV teams of 1990 and 1991, which they picked up from the collectors in Vegas.

So Josh Pate gets full props for being one of the few people outside of Durham who thought that Duke could beat Clemson. And as he’s happy to tell you here, he said it several times.

He also has some fun with Clemson’s situation, given that about half of the Tigers team were elite recruits and Duke has....two.

He also raves about Mike Elko and suggests that he’s automatically the hottest name in the coaching profession right now. It’s a bit early for that but we take his point.

He also suggests that one of two things will happen with Clemson: either Dabo Swinney hits the portal hard, or he retires.

Life is ever interesting, isn't it?