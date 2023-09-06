The Duke Basketball Roundup is finally ready to give their thoughts on ACC expansion on Episode 533! First, Duke Football is back on the menu as we get ready for this weekend’s game against Lafayette.

Jason and Donald begin by going back to Monday night’s stomping of Clemson to give one more thing they loved about that game. Donald is still on a high after that one and how they played, while Jason continues to marvel at the defensive side of the ball.

Next up for Duke Gang is the Lafayette Leopards, a FCS opponent that isn’t thought to be very good. Still, fans should not take them lightly. Duke will want to get out and play like the ranked team they now are and show that being ranked is not a fluke.

After the break, it’s finally time to discuss ACC expansion, which will see Cal, Stanford, and SMU enter the conference next year. Jason and Donald are both on the same page: it’s a complex issue, and there are pros and cons for the conference. Money, prestige, keeping the conference intact, logistics...all are on the table as the expansion talk continues.

