Brotherhood Podcast #10 - Ryan Young Gives Up The Mic

The 10th episode of the Brotherhood Podcast is up and with a twist: Kyle Filipowski takes over the mic and interviews Ryan Young, who has been the host so far.

Young explains what his goals were for the podcast.

Filipowski talks to him about Countdown To Craziness, Duke’s now traditional way to kick off basketball season, and we learn that Young was intensely uncomfortable with dancing.

Filipowski also points out that dancing is a great strength for freshman Jared McCain, who has been posting Tik Tok videos of himself dancing for some time now.

Filipowski asks him also about what made him choose Duke over other schools when he left Northwestern after four years with fellow Brotherhood member Chris Collins.

Young talks about his doubts about being able to play at Duke and how first-year coach Jon Scheyer convinced him that he could.

The whole thing - meaning the overall podcast, not just this episode - has just been so cool. One of the best parts of Duke’s approach to social media is that the players get to present themselves. It’s both revealing and a lot of fun to see them express themselves here.