The Duke Basketball Roundup is the Duke Football Roundup in this emergency Episode 532! Duke Football takes down Clemson 28-7 on Labor Day night before a raucous Wallace Wade Stadium and a national TV audience, and Sam, Jason, and Donald jump on as the students rush the field to discuss it all!

We first talk about how historic a win this was for Duke and just how happy we are at how they played. It wasn’t a perfect win for Duke, and we quickly discuss that, but come on now...we’re having fun with this one! We talk about our favorite plays and performances, what this means for Duke moving forward, and we even compare it to other big wins in Duke Football history. Listen and feel the joy!!

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15%) as well as Fanatics. They have some great gear on there as we get ready for football season, so click the affiliate links to save on gear and support the show. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!