What They’re Saying: Media Reactions To Duke’s Huge Upset Of Clemson

- WEEK WON: Duke football explodes in second half, thrashes Clemson in season opener
- 5 observations and more from Duke football’s first half against Clemson
- FB: Duke Stuns No. 9 Clemson in Prime Time, 28-7
- Is Cade Klubnik the next great Clemson QB? - ESPN
- Clemson Football defended by Paul Finebaum? Really?
- Duke stuns No. 9 Clemson 28-7 in lopsided ACC opener
- Clemson - Duke: Dabo Swinney on Cade Klubnik sliding short of the first down
- Clemson hurt by controversial call late against Duke
- Postgame notes on Clemson-Duke
- Report card: Clemson football, Dabo Swinney flunk season opener at Duke after upset loss
- CLEMSON FOOTBALL | DISASTER IN DURHAM
- What Dabo Swinney had to say after Clemson’s 28-7 loss to Duke.
- Duke fans storm the field after huge upset over Clemson
- Clemson trolled for epic red zone failures against Duke
- What Dabo Swinney said after Clemson football’s road loss to Duke in season opener
- Duke handles No. 9 Clemson in shocking college football upset
- Clemson Football: Social media reacts to Duke upsetting Clemson
- Every time Clemson football wasted points in upset loss to Duke
- Clemson football, Dabo Swinney knocked down by Duke. Can they recover?
- College Football World Was in Disbelief Over Clemson’s Offensive Struggles vs. Duke
- Quick Thoughts on loss to Duke: Tigers once again fail to finish, offense looks the same
- College football world Duke’s stunning dominance
- Duke Shocks No. 9 Clemson, Securing First Win Over AP Top-10 Team in 34 Years
- Spectacular Duke upends pedestrian Clemson — and the ACC as we know it — in wild upset
- Fans React to Clemson’s Stunning Loss on Monday Night
- The 411 on Clemson’s self-inflicted nightmare
- Thoughts on Clemson Loss to Duke.
- Clemson vs. Duke: Blue Devils Stun the Tigers 28-7
- Clemson Football: Offense not ready for prime time, loses to Blue Devils
- Report card for Duke football’s win against Clemson
- Duke fans storm field after Clemson, Dabo Swinney stunned in 2023 college football opener
- Clemson-ing: Duke Stuns Clemson, Dabo Swinney Looks Lost
- Clemson Football: Swinney and the Tigers fall in their opener to Duke
- Clemson suffers embarrassing and historic loss to Duke to open 2023 season
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson football offense sputter in season-opening upset loss at Duke
- Twitter reacts to No. 9 Clemson losing to Duke
- Bedeviled: No. 9 Clemson stunned by Duke to open 2023 season. Here’s what went wrong
- Clemson Has Execution Nightmare in Durham
- Twitter Reacts to Clemson’s Season-Opening Loss to Duke
- Former Georgia linebacker Monty Rice expertly trolls Clemson during Duke performance
- Everybody Is Saying The Same Thing About ‘Clemsoning’ Tonight
- Clemson’s special teams let them down against Duke
What They’re Saying: Media Reactions To Duke’s Huge Upset Of Clemson
The Labor Day Massacre?
