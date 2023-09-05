Lion Kings! Duke Tames Clemson, 28-7

Retired Duke play-by-play legend Bob Harris can’t say it like he used to, so can we just borrow his line and apply it to Duke’s incredible 28-7 win over Clemson? We know he’d like to if he could: How sweet it is!

We thought that Duke would be competitive in this game. We assumed that the offense was good enough to compete and to at least be in it. But did we expect Duke to hold the Clemson Tigers - the #9 team in the country - to seven points? That Duke would hold this very dangerous team to seven points - and none in the second half?

No, we did not.

It wasn’t a perfect game by any means, but who cares? ESPN called it an historic upset, and they’re right.

For Planet Duke, it’s an exhilarating ride the likes of which we haven’t been on in a very long time. Duke football became solid and occasionally superb under David Cutcliffe, and last season was a great surprise under rookie coach Mike Elko.

Now this. This is special, this is fun. And this, dear reader, is what Mike Elko told ESPN that he thought Duke football could be. What a wonderful night for us all.