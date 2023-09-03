Lithuania Upsets Team USA In FIBA World Cup Play

As we suggested in our pre-game comments, Lithuania is a tough team and their size was going to be a problem.

Was it ever: Lithuania beat the US 110-104 and it was nowhere near that close.

The Lithuanians took over early, pulling out to a 33-15 lead just barely into the second quarter.

Jalen Jackson again got into foul trouble, which didn't help, and Lithuania dominated the boards, 43-27.

The loss stings - any US loss in international basketball stings - but it’s not life or death yet. It’s basically for seeding and Team USA has already qualified for the Paris Olympics.

And keep in mind that this is not the best team we could have sent. It’s quite young for one thing and not one player has been named All-NBA - ever.

And the tournament goes on, so a loss, as we said, is not fatal.

The next game could be very interesting though: Italy was not at all happy that Paolo Banchero decided to play for the US and will have a chance to wreak some vengeance.