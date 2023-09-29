Duke Chooses Three Captains

Duke has named the captains for this upcoming season and they’re going to be Jeremy Roach, Ryan Young and Tyrese Proctor.

Roach was captain last year but the other two are interesting choices. Young transferred in last season but somehow seems to have been here for years. Maybe playing for Chris Collins prepped him for Duke.

Proctor is a sophomore but by the end of last season he had become a dominant force, especially on defense. And with Roach, that means that Duke’s starting backcourt is entirely made up of captains, which should help.

This is not a knock on Roach at all, but if you remember last year, the one realistic candidates for captain were Roach and Jaylen Blakes. Roach was the only player with significant experience so he got the role.

This year, as Scheyer has said frequently, and happily, his team is much more experienced. It’s nice to be able to distribute leadership.