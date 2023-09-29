Next Up For Duke Football: Notre Dame

Time 7:30 || Date 9/30 || Venue Wallace Wade Stadium || Video ABC
The Duke-Notre Dame game is just a day away now and excitement is building in Durham. ESPN Game Day comes by Cameron on the regular but this is the first time they’ll ever set up in front of Duke Chapel on Abele Quad. The celebrity picker has been revealed and it’s going to be one of Duke’s contributions to Hollywood, Ken Jeong (there aren’t many, but you could include Annabeth Gish and, depending on how broadly you define Hollywood, Belle Knox).
While no one knows what to expect, we thought we’d leave you with this from Urban Meyer, who has some interesting insights on this particular matchup. Here’s part of what he says in this link:
“That’s where coach Freeman and his staff and his leadership on his team, they’ve gotta be phenomenal. Because right now they’re an injured animal. They’re going into this game against a very well-coached… I think that coach at Duke, my gosh is he doing a great job. I don’t know what the point spread is, but watch that game closely.”
- 5 things to know before No. 17 Duke football takes on No. 11 Notre Dame in blockbuster Saturday night matchup
- Who could the celebrity guest picker be when College GameDay comes to cover No. 17 Duke football?
- Ken Jeong announced as celebrity guest picker for College GameDay
- Scouting the opponent: Duke football must prepare for Hartman’s arm, Estime’s lethal ground game against Notre Dame
- Film room: Notre Dame will provide Duke football with its biggest test of the season thus far
- College football Week 5 betting tips: Can Duke cover vs. Notre Dame?
- Notre Dame Offense Has Some Interesting Battles Against Duke
- How to watch Duke take on Notre Dame: Schedule, injury news, latest odds
- Four players to watch when Notre Dame football visits Duke Saturday night
- Ken Jeong named guest picker for Duke football vs. Notre Dame on ESPN’s College GameDay
- Game Notes: Notre Dame - Duke University
- Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks DJ Brown, Braylon James, Duke Defense
- The Six Pack: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Texas vs. Kansas among top Week 5 college football picks
- What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at Duke
- Notre Dame vs Duke Series History
- Marcus Freeman Updates Injuries Before Duke Game
- Notre Dame football: 4 bold Fighting Irish predictions for Week 5 vs. Duke
- Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman impressed with Mike Elko’s defense at Duke
- Notre Dame in tough spot entering Duke game, according to Urban Meyer
- Notre Dame Hits the Road to Face Duke
- Before The Boxscore: Notre Dame And Duke Match Up Numbers For Saturday Night Battle
- Five things Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said before Duke game
Loading comments...