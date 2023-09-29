Next Up For Duke Football: Notre Dame

Time 7:30 || Date 9/30 || Venue Wallace Wade Stadium || Video ABC

The Duke-Notre Dame game is just a day away now and excitement is building in Durham. ESPN Game Day comes by Cameron on the regular but this is the first time they’ll ever set up in front of Duke Chapel on Abele Quad. The celebrity picker has been revealed and it’s going to be one of Duke’s contributions to Hollywood, Ken Jeong (there aren’t many, but you could include Annabeth Gish and, depending on how broadly you define Hollywood, Belle Knox).

While no one knows what to expect, we thought we’d leave you with this from Urban Meyer, who has some interesting insights on this particular matchup. Here’s part of what he says in this link:

“That’s where coach Freeman and his staff and his leadership on his team, they’ve gotta be phenomenal. Because right now they’re an injured animal. They’re going into this game against a very well-coached… I think that coach at Duke, my gosh is he doing a great job. I don’t know what the point spread is, but watch that game closely.”