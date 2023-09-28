The Duke Basketball Football Roundup is here with Episode 538 as we do an extensive preview of Duke Football’s huge game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish!

Jason and Donald begin the show by discussing the fact that for the first time, the football College Gameday show will be on Duke’s campus. We hope that the football team and the fans embrace the moment that’s upon us...we’re the center of the college football world, if only for a day. Impress!

We then begin our preview with an interview with Hayden Adams from One Foot Down, the Notre Dame SB Nation blog. Hayden helps us take an in depth look at the Fighting Irish, first discussing the aftermath of their loss to Ohio State last weekend and then focusing on both sides of the football. Hayden tells us about some of the players that Duke should focus on when they take the field on Saturday. Hayden then ends with a few predictions.

After the break, Jason and Donald react to Hayden’s thoughts on Notre Dame and give some of the keys to the game for Duke. Of course, we end with predictions, but not just on scores. We discuss which headgear we think Lee Corso will pick as well as who we would like to see as the celebrity guest picker on Saturday morning. It’s going to be a fun weekend of football...enjoy it, Duke fans!

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15%) as well as Fanatics. They have some great gear on there as we get ready for football season, so click the affiliate links to save on gear and support the show. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!