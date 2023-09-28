Duke Great Grayson Allen Part Of Epic Damian Lillard Trade

Damian Lillard told Portland in July that he wanted to be traded and the Trail Blazers took their time but finally obliged him, sending him to Milwaukee Wednesday.

That means the Bucks can build on a solid base with Lillard and the Greek Freak, aka Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The trade involved three teams, three draft picks and seven players, including one member of the Brotherhood, Grayson Allen.

Allen will go to Phoenix along with Jusuf Turkic, former Tar Heel Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Portland gets Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and Milwaukee’s unprotected first round pick in 2029 along with swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

For Allen, it’s his fourth team. He was drafted by Utah in 2018, then traded to Memphis in 2019 and then to Milwaukee in 2021.

Allen joins a Phoenix team that will be built around Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. He has a chance to build a solid role on a team that has real potential. Getting traded isn’t always great, but it can lead to great opportunity. We hope Allen finds one with the Suns.

