ACC Schedules Are Finally Out And Duke’s Is Promising

The ACC finally released the basketball schedules Tuesday night and here’s Duke’s. Here’s the women’s schedule as well.

The highlights are Arizona at home, Michigan State in the Champions Classic, Arkansas in purgatory and Baylor in the Garden.

In the ACC, Duke plays home-and-home against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Louisville, UNC and Wake Forest. In the one-off matchups, the Blue Devils play at home against Syracuse, Clemson, Boston College, Virginia while the road games are at Virginia Tech, Florida State, Miami, and NC State

Duke ends on a tough note with Virginia, State and UNC.

There are some intriguing situations here. Duke gets an early look at Damon Stoudamire’s Georgia Tech in the December island game. Why island? Because it’s so far away from the other ACC games. Duke actually opens the season against three new coaches. After the Tech game, the Blue Devils see Adrian Autry’s Orange come to Cameron before going to Notre Dame.

It’s an interesting schedule. We don’t see any games where you automatically think, well, not sure about that one, although Arkansas at Arkansas won’t be easy, nor will Michigan State, or Arizona or Baylor. Those are all really good programs.

Plus we don’t know at this point where UNC is in Year 3 of the Hubert Davis era, so those could be interesting games.

As far as ACC play goes, between the portal and several new coaches, it’s going to take a while to get a feel for the ACC this season. We’ll just have to see how things evolve.

One last point though: we’ve said it before, but we’d really like to see the ACC put all of the one-offs at the beginning of the season and the home-and-homes at the end. No offense to Boston College, but it makes no sense to have a single game between Duke and BC in February. It would be much more exciting to have those later games as home-and-home matchups when at least the teams would have a chance to avenge those earlier losses.

The 2023-24 ACC Basketball Schedule