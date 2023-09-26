Podcast #537 - The Schedule Is Here!

If you are like the DBR podcast crew, you have been waiting for months for some real, solid news about the 2023-24 Blue Devils. We got some just a short time ago as the ACC announced the schedule for the upcoming season.

Jason and Donald take a deep dive into the when and where to try to find potential landmines that could trip up the Devils.

And there is much more to enjoy on this episode — Kon Kneuppel’s dad writes to us, we look back at Duke football crushing UConn to go to 4-0, and we tip our cap to NC State as they honor an absolute legend with a statue outside Reynolds Coliseum.

As always, the DBR Podcast team wants to hear from you. Email them at DBRPodcast at gmail dot com.