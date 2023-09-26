 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast #537 - The Schedule Is Here!

It’s almost time for some hoops!

By JD King
North Carolina v Duke
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts to a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half in the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

If you are like the DBR podcast crew, you have been waiting for months for some real, solid news about the 2023-24 Blue Devils. We got some just a short time ago as the ACC announced the schedule for the upcoming season.

Jason and Donald take a deep dive into the when and where to try to find potential landmines that could trip up the Devils.

And there is much more to enjoy on this episode — Kon Kneuppel’s dad writes to us, we look back at Duke football crushing UConn to go to 4-0, and we tip our cap to NC State as they honor an absolute legend with a statue outside Reynolds Coliseum.

As always, the DBR Podcast team wants to hear from you. Email them at DBRPodcast at gmail dot com.

