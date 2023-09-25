Duke’s Game Against Notre Dame Is A Huge Opportunity For The Blue Devils

Duke came out of this weekend 4-0 and is currently #17 in the AP Poll and #16 in the Coaches Poll.

Obviously it’s still early and Duke’s ranking is largely because of the strong win over Clemson. However, you could argue that Clemson is having an off year, or at least it’s not starting as strongly as it usually does. You can bet that’s what SEC chauvinist Paul Finebaum is saying.

Still, Duke has done quite well. Only Northwestern has scored in double figures against the Blue Devils. You can probably disregard Lafayette and UConn in this regard, but still, the defense is showing up and doing the job.

However you look at it though, Duke is ranked, which is common, indeed expected for Blue Devils Basketball but is unusual for football. Mike Elko is doing a brilliant job (by the way, Duke also pursued Tony Elliott, who took the job at Virginia, where he’s 3-11. That’s not to say he won’t get better, but so far? Elko is the vastly superior hire).

Needless to say, while this weekend’s game against Notre Dame is going to be a major challenge, it’s also a huge opportunity.

Now 4-1 after a dramatic last second loss to Ohio State Saturday, the Irish are perhaps the most iconic team in the country. They remain independent because their brand is so powerful that they have a contract with NBC. Notre Dame is a very big deal.

It’s big enough that ESPN is going to take Game Day to Wallace Wade. Again, it’s common to see that for basketball at Duke, but football?

Never.

If Duke can pull off a win Saturday - and that’s not going to be easy - but if they can, it would be the biggest win in decades. Off the top, it might be the biggest win since Duke’s 1971 upset of #10 Stanford, which the Blue Devils won 9-3. A win could theoretically push Duke into the Top 10, which would be astonishing.

Of course, we’re just daydreaming right now. As always, the game is decided on the field and that’s as it should be. It’s just that it’s fun to imagine what might happen if Duke manages to knock off the Irish.