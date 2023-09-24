Shane Battier Update!

Former Duke star Shane Battier has always generated a certain level of interest, even from opposing fan bases. People even used to say he was destined to be president.

He seems to have taken other directions, at least for now, but the aura of intelligence and calm authority still sticks to Battier.

Which leads us to Celebrity Jeopardy, where we will soon find Battier.

That’s right, the erudite former Duke and NBA star will soon debut on Celebrity Jeopardy and given what we know about him, he’s going to be a heavy load.

Also appearing: actors Mark Duplas, Christopher Meloni, Mira Sorvino, Lisa Ann Walker, Brian Baumgartner, Sherri Shepherd, Dulé Hill, Adam Rodriguez, Steven Weber, Katie Nolan, Emily Hampshire, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Timothy Simmons, Melissa Fumero and The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood.

Call us wacky, but we’d have to say that Battier has a real shot against the Hollywood contestants.