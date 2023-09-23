Duke Dogs UConn 41-7

Okay, now you can start talking about Notre Dame (although it might be better to wait to see how their game against Ohio State works out) because Duke just crushed UConn like an empty beer can, 41-7.

To be fair, UConn is not much of a challenge. The Huskies were in the Big East when it still featured football, then went to the AAC and dropped football to return to the Big East.

Now, UConn is one of four independents. So is Notre Dame, but UConn is not Notre Dame.

Duke’s defense was outstanding in this one, shutting the Huskies out until very late in the game.

The offense was outstanding too, with the Devils going up 27-0 at the half. Riley Leonard connected on 23/34 passes for 248 yards and also rushed for 30.

Duke’s running game was solid again and the Blue Devils now lead the nation in rushing touchdowns (12). If you had suggested that before the season, we’re not sure anyone would have believed it.

There are still things to work on and Notre Dame is a whole other kettle of fish than any of Duke’s first four opponents. The Irish are playing really well and could get into the playoff picture if things go well.

Wallace Wade has seen many big games over the 94 years of its existence, including the 1942 Rose Bowl. Next weekend’s game with Notre Dame could be up there with the biggest and most memorable.