Next Up For Duke Football: UConn

Date 9/23 || Time 3:30 || Venue || Pratt & Whitney Stadium || Video CBSSN

Duke, now 3-0, goes up to Storrs this weekend to take on the 0-3 UConn Huskies.

Obviously the records are reversed, but no one should ever enter into a game assuming/expecting a win. Overconfidence breeds upsets.

And while UConn is 0-3, the losses are to NC State (24-14), Georgia State (35-14) and Florida International (24-17) and those teams are a combined 10-2.

Of those three teams, most of us are more familiar with NC State of course. It’s a solid program and UConn held their own, losing by 10. The Huskies went down to Florida International 21-0 and nearly came back.

So yes they haven’t gotten a win yet but this is a team which appears to have some heart and competitive desire.

Duke also has to be on guard about looking forward to next weekend’s big home game against Notre Dame. The Irish are currently #9 and face Ohio State Saturday. If they win, they’ll come to Wallace Wade full of confidence. And if they lose, they’ll come in angry.

As tempting as it is to look ahead, Duke needs to focus on UConn. And the Huskies have a very experienced coach in Jim Mora. He was head coach at UCLA, where he finished 46-30, and and an NFL record of 31-33.

At UConn, he was 6-7 in his first season and made the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Duke is a 21 point favorite, but nothing matters but what happens on the field.

Okay, well one other thing matters: the biggest basketball recruiting prize, Cooper Flagg, is visiting UConn and will be in the stands.