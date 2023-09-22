An Interesting Paolo Banchero Comparison

As we have said before, Paolo Banchero had a magical rookie year in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year and while his team struggled, he really opened some eyes. His FIBA play was similar: the team came up short but Banchero simply dazzled. He did things at 6-10 that were just amazing.

Naturally, as with all new talents, people seek someone to compare him to, but Banchero’s Orlando Magic coach, Jamahl Mosley, says that the game has changed so much that you can't really make direct comparisons anymore.

So how does he draw a comparison?

He says Banchero is a mix between three great players: “Paolo is a combination of Carmelo (Anthony), LeBron (James) and (Jayson) Tatum. There are different combinations of things they possess. The passing skills. The ability to score in different areas. The power that they possess...You don’t want to label them as just this or that person. There’s a combination of each one that they possess because they study the game and they watch all these great players.”

Another way you can put it is this: in the modern game, there are no limits to what a player can become and Banchero is becoming something truly special. And he’s not even 21. Where will he be when he’s 25?