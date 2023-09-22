Thursday night, Duke Basketball received a surprise commitment from Class of 2024 star Kon Kneuppel, and we had to jump on to react to it on DBR Bites Episode 25!

Kneuppel’s commitment was way out of left field, to the point where Duke’s “Another One” video that they post with a commitment didn’t come for quite some time. But, Duke fans should be very excited about landing the best shooter in the Class of 2024 to add to a class that is already one of the best in college basketball and loaded with supreme shooters.

After the break, we break down some stats from Kneuppel’s play on the EYBL circuit, and we take a deep dive into the Kneuppel family tree and their basketball pedigree (we’re taking you back to the Gus Macker, folks). Needless to say, we’re very excited about this addition to The Brotherhood!

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15%) as well as Fanatics. They have some great gear on there as we get ready for football season, so click the affiliate links to save on gear and support the show. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!