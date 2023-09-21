Duke Recruiting: Scheyer Strikes Again!

Kon Knueppel, a 6-5 sharpshooter out of Milwaukee, has committed to Duke.
Knueppel heated up fast in recent months with Alabama, Virginia, USC, Stanford Texas A&M and of course locals Marquette and Wisconsin keenly interested.
Knueppel joins Isaiah Evans and Darren Harris in Duke’s 2024 class and all three fit Jon Scheyer’s emerging profile: he likes versatile players who can shoot well.
We’ll have more on this developing story soon.
- Wisconsin Lutheran’s Kon Knueppel chooses to play hoops for Duke
- Wisconsin 2024 five-star F Kon Knueppel commits to Duke
- Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star wing Kon Knueppel commits to Blue Devils over Alabama, Virginia
- What Kon Knueppel brings to Duke basketball’s 2024 recruiting class
- 5-star SG Kon Knueppel commits to Duke Blue Devils
- Duke lands commitment from 5-star wing Kon Knueppel: What it means for Blue Devils
- No. 22 recruit Kon Knueppel commits to Duke basketball - ESPN
- 5-Star SF Kon Knueppel Commits to Duke Over Alabama, Virginia, Wisconsin, More
- 2024 5-star forward Kon Knueppel announces commitment to Duke men’s basketball
Loading comments...