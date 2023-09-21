 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Scheyer Strikes Again!

This is going to be a great addition for Duke

By JD King
Kon Knueppel, a 6-5 sharpshooter out of Milwaukee, has committed to Duke.

Knueppel heated up fast in recent months with Alabama, Virginia, USC, Stanford Texas A&M and of course locals Marquette and Wisconsin keenly interested.

Knueppel joins Isaiah Evans and Darren Harris in Duke’s 2024 class and all three fit Jon Scheyer’s emerging profile: he likes versatile players who can shoot well.

We’ll have more on this developing story soon.

