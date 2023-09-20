Could Brandon Ingram Be On The Trading Block?

The other day, we mentioned the possibility of a Brotherhood trade as a deal was rumored that would send Detroit’s Marvin Bagley to the LA Lakers for Cam Reddish.

Now another Brotherhood trade has been proposed that would send former Duke star Brandon Ingram from New Orleans to the Atlanta Hawks. And the Hawks would send De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Onkongwu, Jalen Johnson, and a first-round pick each from the years 2024 and 2029.

It’s an interesting proposition. Johnson and Okongwu are both still young and talented and could still turn into quality NBA players.

The key is probably Hunter. The former Virginia player has been very good for the Hawks and would surely help New Orleans too. And of course a pair of draft picks never hurts.

It’s an interesting scenario for Ingram. Originally drafted by the Lakers, Ingram was uncomfortable in Los Angeles, and it’s understandable. L.A. is quite different from Kinston or for that matter Durham.

New Orleans is more his speed. Atlanta is bigger, but it’s a lot closer to home in many ways. And of course Snyder has emerged as a tremendous pro coach, so that doesn't hurt either.

So if it happens, it might be a great opportunity for Ingram.